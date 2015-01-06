Samsung Wastes Landmark Yves Béhar Partnership On TVs

This week at the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung unveiled a giant TV named the S9W (to no surprise) that was designed by Yves Béhar’s Fuseproject (a huge surprise).

Never before has a television manufacturer enlisted a major designer to craft a TV set–not publicly at least. And according to the press release, the S9W marks the beginning of a “long-term partnership” between Fuseproject and Samsung to “shift our paradigm of the television from something that needs to be hidden to a piece of art that demands formal presentation, and televisions that create the most beautiful, magical, autonomous, and immersive experiences possible.”





Samsung signs Yves Béhar, and all they do is launch a new TV. What a waste.

Now look, there’s nothing wrong with the S9W. It’s a very nice television, with a cinema-wide, curved, 82-inch screen that sits atop a sculptural cube pedestal. Electronics are actually hidden inside the block to reduce screen depth–a trick used by early flatscreen iMacs–and the effect is really pretty nice. If you could find a subtle way to manage cords, a set-top box, a Blu-ray player, and maybe some speakers, it’s easy to imagine the S9W as the centerpiece of a high-end home theater system in a modernist living room.

But even still, what a waste.

I mean, think about it. You’re Samsung. You’ve been copying Apple design for a while, found some success doing it, got in trouble a bit for doing it, and now find yourself potentially losing marketshare to a competitor copying your copy Apple strategy cheaper and faster. So you look around for a solution to buy your way out. And you find Yves Béhar.

Great score. Yves Béhar is the closest thing industrial design has to a household name (outside the walls of Cupertino, at least). His studio, Fuseproject, is behind massive hit, landmark products which include Jawbone’s line of headsets, portable speakers, and fitness trackers; the SodaStream household water carbonator; the Ouya game console; the crazy cup that can identify the liquid inside; and the the OLPC laptop. He runs a rare workshop that can transform electronics into approachable, even lustable, appliances. And he’s not a one-trick pony, making him the perfect fit for Samsung, which competes in televisions, smartphones, home appliances, and wearables.