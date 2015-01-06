This Video Shows What Happens When Little Boys Are Asked To Slap A Girl

In recent weeks we’ve seen a number of PSAs raise awareness about violence against women using high-profile personas from celebrities and NFL footballers to Family Guy . Now, Italian media outlet Fanpage.it and Ciaopeople Media Group have created an eye-grabbing video statement on domestic violence using even more unexpected spokespeople–little boys.





In the video, a group of cute Italian ragazzi respond to an unseen interlocutor, providing their names, ages, and other biographical information including what they want to be when they grow up. Then things get weird. A young girl is placed in front of the boys and they are asked their opinions about her, before they are asked, repeatedly, to slap her.

Much like Always asking kids to throw like a girl, the reaction here is perhaps what you’d expect (and we hope the result would be the same even if the target wasn’t a “pretty girl”) and doesn’t disappoint.