How Your Miserable Open Office Might Change This Year

2015 may be your year.

Open concept office floor plans have characterized modern offices for the past several years. But dissatisfaction with these wide open spaces, along with advances in technology that have brought about changes in how and where we can work and concerns about employee health, has caused many forward-looking companies to head back to the drawing board to make their office design more reflective of modern working styles.

“The open office plan was sort of a knee-jerk anecdote to those closed offices that were the workplace of the past, but now we’re finding a happy medium,” says Kassin Laverty, Founder and Executive Director of Interior Design Fair, a San Francisco-based design company that has spearheaded the design of national and global offices including Tradeshift, a company that was recently recognized as the coolest office space to open up in San Francisco in 2014.

Some of the most common office design trends in 2015 will include:

“Workspaces are becoming more casual,” says Laverty. Rather than stiff leather chairs, formal desks and closed doors, today’s workplaces are incorporating breakout areas, or zones, of clustered comfy couches, hammocks or bean bag chairs, giving employees an opportunity to create “experiences” that energize and inspire them. Employees are encouraged to escape their desk and set up shop wherever they feel most at ease. “The focus is on comfort,” says Laverty. “Employers want employees to stay as long as they feel like so they’ll be the best version of themselves,” says Laverty.

These working pods also encourage employees to collaborate outside the boundaries of meeting rooms and interact with individuals in other departments that they may normally never have a reason to interact with. Lounge seating and playful gathering spaces that promote socialization will increasingly become the norm, even outside of Silicon Valley tech companies.