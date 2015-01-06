Equinox Explores The Less Expected Results Of Getting Fit In New Year’s Campaign

It’s that time of year, when gym memberships skyrocket and we make those age old January pronouncements that THIS year is the year we will get off the couch, put down the Chunky Monkey, and get ripped. Maybe even try cross-fit or find out whatever the hell a kettle bell is. But Equinox goes further than that.

In the new installment of its “Equinox Made Me Do It” campaign, from agency Wieden+Kennedy New York, the gym chain depicts exercise as not simply a means to an athletic end, but an enabler of bolder lifestyle choices. This may or may not include marrying and procreating with a younger neck tattoo dude, getting pelted with paintballs, handcuffing yourself naked to a radiator, whatever that girl with the lamps is doing, and more.





The campaign features several spots, and a series of print ads, directed and shot by fashion photographer Rankin, all depicting the bigger-picture results of getting fit. In a statement, Equinox CMO Carlos Becil said, “This campaign embodies that pride and the adventurous spirit that speaks to the idea that it’s about more than just taking risks, it’s about owning the consequences.” This is probably true whether we’re talking about acquiring a younger baby daddy or simply trying to reverse the effects of secretly binge eating holiday treats like a rabid raccoon in a dark alleyway.