Misfit Takes On Philips Hue With A New Smart Light Bulb

Philips is no small foe for upstart smart bulb manufacturers to take on. But Misfit, better known as the creators of the Shine fitness tracker , think they’re up to the challenge.

The Misfit BOLT lets users tinker with the ambience of their homes, offering—literally—millions of personalized lighting color schemes thanks to its “proprietary color-mixing technology.” Other proprietary elements involved include a special light-diffusing coating on the bulb’s glass globe and a distinctive swirling aluminum base.

Unlike Hue, the Bolt doesn’t require a connection hub, making it easier to install (and cheaper to buy). And the best part: The lights integrate with the company’s crop of health trackers, including the Shine, Flash, and Beddit, so you can program your smart lights to wake you gently in the morning with your choice of soothing, time-of-day-appropriate colored light. It’s a bold step for Misfit, which seems to be transforming itself from a maker of fitness trackers into a full-fledged Internet of Things company.

The bulbs are programmable via the Misfit app, and limited functions are even available right on the Misfit Flash. Announced today at CES, the company’s wide-angle smart light bulbs are currently available for pre-order, and will set you back $49.99 per bulb, or a special smart room kit for $129.99.