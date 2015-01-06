Bill Clinton To Headline The 2015 AIA Convention

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton will make an appearance at the American Institute of Architects’ annual convention in mid-May, the AIA announced today. The professional organization’s yearly three-day conference is one of the biggest events in the American architecture industry, with nearly 20,000 architects attending last year. President Clinton is scheduled to make a keynote address on May 14, the first day of this year’s event, which will take place in Atlanta.

In the announcement heralding the event, the AIA did not specify the precise topic of President Clinton’s remarks, but noted his political record of economic expansion, his post-White House work with the Clinton Foundation to improve health conditions and economies worldwide, including in Haiti, where the foundation is supporting economic growth, rebuilding, and education. The theme of this year’s convention is “impact,” emphasizing the role architects play in communities both local and global.

Fingers crossed that Clinton won’t pull a Pharrell and drop out right before the event.

