Your Willpower Won’t Help You Lose Weight, You Need To Change Your Environment

January is the month of good intentions. We start the year trying to lose weight, eat more healthily, and go to the gym more regularly. Many of us finish it by following familiar habits: too much beer and ice-cream.

Why? Brian Wansink says we rely too much on willpower to change our ways and too little on what he calls “slim by design.” If we want to really to stay in shape, he says, we need to change the environment around us, not just cajole ourselves into acting differently.

Africa Studio via Shutterstock

“The trouble with trying to slim by willpower is that it’s a full-time job, and if you lose focus, it sets us back,” he says. “With slim-by-design, mostly we change things once and we don’t have to think about things again. You don’t need to have that reoccurring reminder that you need to behave. You just put the food-bowl out and, hey, you start eating more fruit.”

That last sentence might sound trite. But Wansink, the director of the Food and Brand Lab at Cornell University, has been studying the science of fruit bowls for more than 25 years. He’s proven that the positioning of food–whether it’s hidden away or staring at us on a counter–changes how we respond to it.

Wansink’s new book, Slim By Design: Mindless Eating Solutions, contains hundreds of ideas for changing our food environment, including our kitchens, restaurants, supermarkets, office canteens and school lunchrooms. It’s a how-to manual for maximizing our ability to do what we want, and know, we should do, and for limiting what’s harmful to us.

For example, Wansink recommends we make kitchens less “loungeable,” with tempting foods out of sight, and cooking equipment easily available. “You’re three times more likely to eat the first food you see in the cupboard than the fifth one,” he writes. Putting fruits and vegetables in the middle of the fridge rather than in the bottom drawer raises the chances we’ll eat them. “They might keep longer in the crisper, but the goal is to eat them, not compost them,” he adds.

Wansink suggests cutting fruit into plastic bags and placing it at eye-level, painting kitchens a “Mama Bear” color (not too bright, not too dark), separating the kitchen from the dining room, and placing a blender on the counter so you can always make up a smoothie. Tall wine glasses are better than wide ones, he says. One study showed drinkers pour 12% less wine into taller white wineglasses that hold 10 ounces than we pour into wider red wineglasses with the same capacity. Smaller plates and serving spoons, and soft lights, also help reduce consumption.