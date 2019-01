So you just got some negative feedback. It’s natural to feel defensive–but what you do next could cost you a promotion in the future, or make your strength shine.

If you give yourself a moment to process the criticism, and respond thoughtfully instead of instinctually, you can save face and take it in stride. See the video above for more tips on swallowing a bitter pill.

Sources: “5 Productive Ways To Respond To Criticism;” “7 Effective Ways To Deal With Criticism“