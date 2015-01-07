4 Strategies To Change Your Habits That Actually Work

But surprisingly, habit change can sometimes be easy. In the research for my upcoming book Better Than Before, I discovered many strategies that we can exploit to master our habits, and four strategies–the Strategies of the Clean Slate, Monitoring, Inconvenience, and Treats– that are easy to use. They’re straightforward, simple to apply, and make habit change fairly painless.

The Strategy of the Clean Slate is powerful, and can come at any point When we experience any transition, our old habits are wiped away, and we get a “clean slate.” In this vacuum, new habits take hold much more easily. A clean slate might involve a relationship, such as marriage, divorce, or a new puppy. Or the slate may be wiped clean by a change in surroundings, such as a new apartment or new city. Or some major aspect of life–a new job, a new school–may change. Sometimes the clean slate moment isn’t obvious and is easy to overlook, so be on the lookout for opportunities when life offers a fresh start, and seize the opportunity to exploit them.





During college, I would have declared it impossible to wake up and exercise. But from my very first day when I started working, I went to the gym before I went to the office. The clean slate made it much easier to start that habit.

In particular, research shows that the time of moving is a terrific time to change habits. In one study of people trying to make a change–such as changes in career or education, relationships, addictive behaviors, or health behaviors including dieting–36% of successful changes were associated with a move to a new place. Anyone who’s moving has a real opportunity to change a habit.

Another easy way to change habits? The Strategy of Monitoring. When we monitor a behavior, we tend to improve, even if we’re not consciously trying to change. To paraphrase a business school truism, “We manage what we monitor,” and tracking our actions means we do better in categories such as eating, drinking, exercising, working, TV and Internet use, spending–just about anything. For instance, one study showed that dieters who kept a food journal six or seven days a week lost twice as much weight as people who did so once a week or not at all.

It’s important to accurately measure your actions, rather than just guess. When we guess what we’re doing, we’re often inaccurate. No surprise, we’re more likely to underestimate how much we eat, and overestimate how much we exercise. When people were asked to estimate how much they walked in the course of daily activities (excluding exercise regimens), they estimated about four miles; most covered less than two miles.