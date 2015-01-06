Amazon Sold 5 Billion Items In 2014

With Alibaba’s e-commerce shadow beginning to loom large, Amazon today released 2014 sales data that emphasizes its global reach and vendor relationships. The impressive tally: More than 5 billion items shipped in 2014, with 40% of those sold by third-party sellers.

On Cyber Monday (December 1) alone, vendors sold 16 million items–a threefold increase over the average daily total.

“It’s been a record-setting year for selling on Amazon. We’re seeing strong growth from sellers listing their items across our global marketplaces,” Peter Faricy, vice president of Amazon Marketplace, said in a statement.

In choosing to release data on items sold, rather than dollars, Amazon avoids direct comparisons with Chinese conglomerate Alibaba, which debuted to much fanfare and curiosity on the New York Stock Exchange last September. Alibaba’s record-setting $25 billion public offering, followed by a record-setting $9 billion in sales on Singles’ Day, the Chinese equivalent of Cyber Monday, made clear that Amazon’s future reign as e-commerce king is far from certain.

With Alibaba growing fast, Amazon appears keen to lure in third-party sellers, trumpeting its global fulfillment and payments offerings as differentiators. Among the data points the company chose to highlight: International sales for China and Hong Kong-based vendors increased 80% year-over-year, and during the holiday season Amazon-fulfilled items shipped internationally increased 50% year-over-year.

