Watch Doritos’ 10 “Crash The Super Bowl” Finalists

Like the changing seasons, football and marketing fans have come to expect the coming of Doritos’ “Crash the Super Bowl” contest to give rise to a previously unknown ad hero. Whether it’s the idea of it being a meritocracy of creative talent, or just the novelty of making something to win $1 million and a chance to see your work aired during the most watched, most bloated sports entertainment extravaganza on the planet, Frito-Lay has created an enduring institution with its celebrated contest.





The brand has revealed its Top 10 finalists and, once again, all are gunning for that goofy humor gold. There’s a man-child, a flying pig, a lemonade stand auction, strategic sneezing, and many more swings for the silly fences. None quite match last year’s winner “Time Machine,” but out of these will be chosen two winners for broadcast during the big game.





The finalists were picked from 4,900 submissions from 29 countries, and until January 28, fans can vote for their favorite. The big winner will get airtime during Super Bowl XLIX on February 1, $1 million and a contract job with Universal Pictures. Meanwhile a second winner will be chosen by Doritos’ marketing folks to also air during the game, and all 10 finalists will get to watch the game from a private suite.

Which one will win? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.