You Can Now Buy An Unlocked, SIM-Free iPhone 6 Or iPhone 6 Plus

Racking up more than 10 million units sold in their first weekend alone, there’s no disputing the fact that the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus have been a hit with customers. From today, however, Apple’s larger-sized iPhones will be opened up to a new audience—since Apple has just begun selling its new handsets in unlocked, SIM-free models, not tied to any specific carrier.

Pricing is the same as for unsubsidized iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models, meaning that 16 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB versions of the iPhone 6 retail for $649, $749, and $849 respectively, while the 16 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB versions of the larger iPhone 6 Plus cost $749, $849, and $949.

Before now, the closest customers could get to this was an unlocked T-Mobile iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, although that still carried T-Mobile branding. With today’s announcement, customers can buy unlocked iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices free of any other branding, save for Apple’s.

Shipping for the SIM-free handsets is currently within 3-5 business days through Apple’s website, although it’s likely that the handsets will also be available in brick-and-mortar Apple Stores from this week.