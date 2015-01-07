What I Learned From Turning To An Accelerator Program For Help

You’ve got a big idea and the bold nature required to bring it to market. You’ve heard the statistics about how many startups fail, but you know you’re different. You block out the noise and soldier on. Smart. But don’t for one second think you’re immune to becoming one of the walking dead. You can be on the right track and still need to get asked hard questions and be introduced to the influencers that will grow your ecosystem.

As an entrepreneur, driving passion, fanatical discipline, and grand vision are criteria for building your business. As a cofounder and CEO, I’ve been through the early phases of building a startup: from the inception of an idea to fundraising and taking a product to market and everything in between. My company recently closed a $1.25 million funding round and has raised $2.5 million total to date. But at those early startup stages, it was temping to think that we could do it all on our own: we knew our idea was killer and that the market was ready for it. What else could we need?

A strong business makes use of the resources available to it. My team and I decided it was important for us to reach out to an accelerator program to refine and validate our go-to market plan. We engaged with an accelerator that takes a hands-on approach to help startups and growth companies build, launch, and scale.

If you’re about to jump into an accelerator program or you’re just researching your options, continue reading for a few of the lessons we learned so that you can continue to move forward with confidence and foresight.

As a company, my team and I knew who we were and who we weren’t. As young, hungry entrepreneurs with limited resources in our city, Phoenix, we knew we needed experienced, well-rounded advisors to help us see our blind spots. That’s exactly what an accelerator program can offer you.

While in our accelerator program we refined our market strategy and developed team dynamics, which were a big part of our success. If you’re an entrepreneur considering an accelerator program, get to know the team that will be brought on board to work with you. A good fit between the working teams is critical for the success of the partnership.

Think about who you need to meet to find success. My team needed guidance on our launch plan and introductions to contacts with robust experience in our industry. Your company may have different needs. Who is the best person for your company to meet right now? Is it an influencer in the software space who can give you raw feedback on your user interface? Is it well-respected business financiers who can help you nail down a tricky business structure?