Inside The NBA’s Plan To Give Every Fan A (Virtual Reality) Courtside Seat

The NBA has a problem of its own making: It has spent years and many millions of dollars fostering international basketball fandom, and now has large and enthusiastic bases in places like China and India. But most far-flung viewers only know the NBA as a television show. They will never be inside an arena, cheering with other fans, having the kind of experience that turns casual fans into lifelong ones.

That’s why the basketball league is now toying with a big idea: What if fans everywhere could attend games using virtual reality–just put on some goggles, and score the best seat in the house? “When the day comes that 100 million or a billion people from mainland China can feel like they’re attending a Houston Rockets game courtside, that’s the dream. That’s the holy grail,” says Jeff Marsilio, the NBA’s associate vice president of global media distribution. “That’s what we’re working toward.”

We’re not quite there yet. But come February, basketball fans around the world will get regular doses of virtual-reality basketball. The NBA is an initial partner in Milk VR, the virtual reality video network that Samsung launched Monday. The league is still experimenting with the kind of content it will offer, and Marsilio says he’s thinking big—offering perspectives from courtside during games, mid-court during team practices, in the locker room before a game, and maybe even sitting at the table with on-air commentators.

Brands have been stampeding into virtual reality, with varying degrees of usefulness: Lexus offered virtual test drives, say, and Marriott offered a tour of futuristic hotel rooms. But sports are a particularly natural usage–broadcasters, after all, have long experimented with ways to bring fans closer to the action. Samsung seems aware of this: Its first virtual-reality partners also include Mountain Dew and Red Bull, two brands that have long associated themselves with extreme sports.

So what does it feel like to watch a virtual-reality basketball game? I went to the NBA’s Manhattan headquarters to find out.

Marsilio and I sit down in a small conference room. To begin, he loads an app on a Galaxy Note 4; he then snaps the device into the front of Gear VR, Samsung’s $199 virtual reality goggles. It’s as simple as that: The goggles enable my eyes to focus on a screen that’s roughly an inch from my face.

Samsung Galaxy Gear VR Photo: courtesy of Samsung

I strap on, everything is black, and then the action fades in.