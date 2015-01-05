Today in Tabs: Grin and ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ It

Happy New Year! The holidays are finally over, and the only day off left on the horizon is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; in the meantime, everything’s bound to get colder and darker and generally more depressing. What else is left to do but lie in bed each morning and dread leaving your comforter’s warm embrace?

While we were on holiday hiatus—fat on food, booze, and small talk with relatives / loved ones—a number of pieces were published, including fellow Millennial Rob Meyer’s salient analysis of the changing role of the artist in society. The piece takes as its subject William Deresiewicz’s latest essay in the print pages of The Atlantic, which scans as so much hand-wringing about ~Art~

and ~Modernity~; Meyer is a bit less charitable.

In other words: Clad in the rumpled weariness of the intellectual historian, Deresiewicz has actually written a Millennial thinkpiece.

Sick burn. I’d watched this video immediately beforehand, and I was struck by the similarities in argument. (The characters are interchangeable.)

All this said, I do think I have to side with Rob here. Fads in art come and go, but the Thing Itself is—or at least seems to be—pretty timeless. It’ll always take work to create things, and people, being different, will always value these created things differently. That’s how it’s always been, right?