Why Our Brains Love Lists And How To Make Better Ones

It’s no secret that people love lists. Ten ways to do this, five ways to do that. Lists are soothing. They’re simple. They provide instant gratification and purpose.

“We like lists because we don’t want to die,” writer and philosopher Umberto Eco famously said. In 2010, Eco’s fondness for the list inspired an exhibit at the Louvre in Paris. In an interview around that time he asked: “How, as a human being, does one face infinity? How does one attempt to grasp the incomprehensible?”

You guessed it: Lists.

Neatly stacked numbered towers of task that we can burn through one at a time and cross off. I used to write things I already accomplished in the day on my to-do list simply for the satisfaction of being able to cross them off. You know what I’m talking about.

Psychologically, the list enables us to digest information in bite-sized form rather than tackling a giant tempest of tasks all at once. Lists gel well with the brain’s cognitive penchant for categorization. They minimize choice and make it easy to process data. As Maria Konnikova put it in the New Yorker, processing information in list-form is “a bit like sipping green juice instead of munching on a bundle of kale.” It’s just easier to digest.

But how to make lists more useful in our lives?

Often our to-do lists leave out a lot of tasks that occupy our attention. There’s a method to this approach–the list will help us focus on what we really need to get done so that the other stuff doesn’t distract. But your brain hangs onto those distractions and if you don’t get them all down on paper, you very well may be setting yourself up for derailment.