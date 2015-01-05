5 Tips For Mark Zuckerberg On Sticking With His 2015 Reading Challenge

Having previously learned Mandarin (and carried out an entire 30-minute interview in it) as a New Year’s resolution, this week the Facebook CEO announced his goal for 2015: reading a new book every other week.

Zuckerberg crowdsourced suggestions for potential resolutions from his millions of Facebook followers, before revealing his plan—and launching a Facebook book club page to match it.

“I’ve found reading books very intellectually fulfilling,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media today. I’m looking forward to shifting more of my media diet towards reading books.”

Of course, taking on a new habit isn’t easy, as we’ve learned especially well over the past few months through the Fast Company habit challenges. Here’s our best advice for Zuck, and for anyone else who wants to follow in his footsteps.

It’s hard to imagine how your life will be a year from now, which is why yearlong resolutions often fail. And when you know you have a year to complete an objective, it’s easy to put it off until tomorrow (and the next day, and the next). That’s why many entrepreneurs swear by 90-day goals. You’re more likely push through the 12-week period, at the end of which you can reevaluate your priorities, and commit to another 90 days if the habit is working for you.

Marketers know that visual cues can trick us into associating one thing with the need to buy their products. Environmental triggers can also be a great way of reminding us about our resolutions. In our recent article “How To Change Your Habits With The Help Of One Clever Marketing Trick,” we described how well-placed visual cues (such as keeping your running shoes outside your bedroom as a reminder to exercise) prompt us to fulfill our goals. Zuckerberg would do well to place the book he wants to read in a prominent position—say, by his bed, or next to his computer monitor.