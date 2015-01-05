Inspiring Creative Advice From Ira Glass–Visualized, For a More Dynamic 2015

Few have been able to articulate the struggle of finding your creative footing better than Ira Glass. The producer and public radio magnate gave some advice on the topic to Public Radio International in 2009 that has resonated deeply in the years since. Pitched toward people just starting out, his advice focused on the gap between having good taste and producing good creative work–and battling the self-doubt that comes along with it. As the new year stirs feelings of dynamism in many of us, the team at Creavite has now animated Glass’s words into an inspiring new video.