Roku-Connected Televisions And The Future Of The Smart TV Wars

Last October, an obscure report from a newspaper in India made waves on the Internet when it suggested that a Philips television set with Apple TV capabilities built into it was on the way. Which, if true: Ajksdfhkjdshasdjfhkasdjhf!!!

After all, the real Apple TV has been little more than a mythical tech-world unicorn. And if it was real this time, it didn’t even look like an Apple product. It was a regular ol’ Philips.

The excitement was warranted: Most built-in “smart” TV navigation options are awful. Movies, TV shows—all would be a breezy jaunt through iTunes. The news seemed to jolt even weary tech bloggers to life: If Apple was indeed partnering with third-party TV manufacturers, it would portend a new ecosystem war taking place inside your TV set, and Apple had a head start.

Unfortunately, it was too good to be true. The Apple/Philips partnership turned out to be bunk, the result of a bad translation in the news wire. But the excitement over smart TVs that looked just like normal TVs was warranted. In fact, the roadmap to the future that the erroneous report sketched out wasn’t actually far off the mark, as we learned today.

At CES on Monday, Roku TV announced that it was partnering with a few up-and-coming hardware manufacturers to have its streaming technology built into their TV sets, no box necessary. The company actually announced its first two partners—China-based TCL and Hisense—at CES 2014, and began shipping (quietly) in the fall. But now it’s expanding in a big way.





Roku and its boxes are already No. 1 in the streaming-media market, with 29% marketshare, according to research firm Parks Associates. (Chromecast is No. 2.) Although it hasn’t disclosed how many TCL and Hisense TVs it has sold, it has sold over 10 million media streamers to date.

Now, there’s a chance you might not recognize the names of Roku’s new partners in passing: There’s Best Buy’s in-house Insignia brand, which will incorporate Roku into a few TV models come spring. (Having Best Buy as a distributor? Let’s just say that isn’t an accident.) And there’s Haier, which plans on launching a few smart television sets with Roku guts in Q3.