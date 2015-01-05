This Crafty Designer Draws With Her Nose

In response, Vandy and her dad (who is pretty adept in his workshop) developed a clever solution: It’s an Apple trackpad connected to a tripod so that it sits on a desk at nose height. With this contraption, Vandy is able to tap and swipe with her nose, and even perform some gestures with her lips.

From her story:

I was sitting in my room late one evening fiddling around with this external touchpad I had lying on my desk and without thinking, lifted it up to eye level and touched it with my nose. “Click”. I tried swiping too – it worked! I opened up Photoshop with shaking fingers, hadn’t opened it in months! I had a few more goes holding the trackpad to my nose and swiping left and right, up and down and the movements felt strangely natural to me. Next thing I’m dialing my father on Skype again. I told him about the new idea I’d just stumbled upon. His told me he had just the right parts lying around in his workshop and would put together this device right away. True to his word the parcel arrives a week later. …and I start practicing away, drawing line after line. I finally look up at my stick figure masterpiece resembling the works of a three year old and felt so excited.