Fisher-Price Rings In 2015 With Real New Year Babies From Around The World

If you watch this ad at work be warned people might think the tears are from holiday withdrawal. Fisher-Price goes full tear-jerker in its newest ad, created by documentarian Patrick Creadon and agency Weber Shandwick. The short film follows the births of some of this year’s first babies in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Poland, as parents talk about their biggest wishes for their little bundles of joy.





Creadon, who has helmed docs like Wordplay and I.O.U.S.A., said in a statement that he was drawn to the project having filmed the births of his own three children and knew it would be a powerful thing to portray. “Parents are universally connected by the same wish for our children, built upon the same foundation of love. It transcends what we think divides us.”





The campaign launched on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube and will get a six-week social media push to collect other parents’ wishes for their kids through the hashtag #WishesForBaby. The most popular wish themes from around the world will be turned into what Fisher-Price calls “charming, artful responses” by author and illustrator Adele Enersen.