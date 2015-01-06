William Close’s Earth Harp Bridges Music and Sculpture

A hush fell over the Burning Man crowd as a man high atop a platform glided gloved hands across several thick strings tethered between the stage-mounted instrument chamber and an architectural installation over 100 feet away. A sound emerged slowly—deep, undulating waves, like a celestial cello—that washed over the audience.

The ethereal concert came courtesy of the Earth Harp, the signature instrument invented by William Close, an installation artist and musician. Over two-plus decades, Close has created more than 100 unique musical instruments, doubling as wearable and sculptural art, from his Malibu canyon studio. (See the gallery above and this link for more instruments.)

“My goal is to combine music, architecture, and sculpture to create new musical experiences,” he says. “For me, it’s about the full experience of creating the instrument, learning how to play it, then building it into a concert. People like the Earth Harp, because it pushes the boundaries of what a musical instrument can be. At its core is a sound so beautifully unique—a harmonic series that sounds other-worldly, like a string section from Mars.”

William Close in his Malibu studio. Photo: Susan Karlin

Close’s singular vision has developed an eclectic and international following. He was featured on America’s Got Talent, has performed with U2’s The Edge, Philip Glass, OneRepublic, and may be working with Don Henley. He’s built instruments for Cirque du Soleil and museums, and performed—often with his Earth Harp Collective of musicians, singers, and dancers—at the Roman Coliseum, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Seattle Space Needle, Shanghai Grand Theatre, Brazil’s Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, Qatar’s Dhow Harbour, and festivals such as Lollapalooza, Coachella, and the aforementioned Burning Man. Last month, a Royal Caribbean cruise launched Sonic Odyssey, a concert featuring his instruments played by other musicians.

But accurately capturing the Earth Harp’s large and unusual sound in a recording proved elusive. Then, this past year, he teamed with audio pioneer Antelope Audio—which showcases at this month’s CES and NAMM conventions—for his first Nettwerk Records’ release, Behind the Veil, a synthesis of classical, rock, and world music, connected through the Earth Harp. (Close also released another Nettwerk album, Holidays, last fall.)

Antelope’s clocking technology uses atomic clock generators for more accurate timing of analog to digital conversion. It enabled mastering engineer Marcel James to hurdle the technical challenge of harnessing the Earth Harp’s resonance without losing its subtlety, to both feature and blend the instrument with varying musical genres.

Antelope’s Marcel James in his Los Angeles studio. Photo: Susan Karlin

“It enabled me to bring out the frequencies in the recording that had been a little obscured,” says James, who is also Antelope’s director of U.S. sales. “The Earth Harp is such a full sounding instrument with a broad range. It has these delicate frequencies, overtones, and resonances that, if you don’t have enough air frequency—a super top-end frequency that opens things up—or boost the right amount of mid-frequency, where the vocals and guitars might be, then the Earth Harp can’t glisten on top of the song. Getting these frequencies right was a critical aspect.”