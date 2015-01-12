Capturing Creativity: How Oscar-Contending Documentarians Portrayed Innovators And Eccentrics

Plenty of 2015’s Academy Award documentary contenders hew to tradition by addressing hot-button issues like campaign financing (Citizen Koch), war (Last Days in Vietnam), gay marriage (The Case Against 8) and NSA surveillance (CitizenFour). But a refreshing spate of short-listed documentaries downplay Big Themes by zeroing in on hyper-creative outliers.

Featured among the 15 films shortlisted last month in the documentary feature category are four maverick personalities who shunned fame, fortune and power to pursue their own idiosyncratic visions. Art and Craft follows octogenarian art forger Mark Landis; Finding Vivian Maier unriddles the work of an attic-dwelling nanny/street photographer whose genius was discovered posthumously; Jodorowsky’s Dune describes how filmmaker extravagant imagination yielded great sci-fi storyboards but no finished movie; and The Internet’s Own Boy depicts the isolation that befell programmer and hacker activist Aaron Swartz.

Ahead of the January 15 Academy Award announcements paring 15 shortlisted documentaries down to five nominees, filmmakers talk about lessons learned from shaping off-kilter stories around inspired misfits.

After filmmaker John Maloof bought a trunk stuffed with breathtaking street photographs of anonymous origins, he spent six years trying to wrap his head around the mysterious artist who’d snapped the pictures. Finding Vivian Maier tracks the work to a Chicago-area nanny who lived in an attic, affected a fake French accent, hoarded newspaper articles about gruesome crimes and often described herself to strangers as a “detective.”

Maloof says “Vivian didn’t like cheap sentiment, she didn’t like fake people, If somebody told her ‘Have a nice day’…she hated stuff like that. It’s not like she went against the grain on purpose to be a rebel, but Vivian just didn’t care about things that normal people care about.”

When she died in 2009, the intensely private Maier left behind thousands of poignant photographs in storage lockers but never showed her work to anybody. Charlie Siskel, who co-directed the documentary, says “There are many secret artists out there in the world. To me the lesson in this film is that if you’re a true artist, you make the work no matter what the circumstances. For Vivian, being a nanny was a guise, a cover, a means to an end.”

Frail and wispy-voiced, 86-year-old self-taught painter Mark Landis embodies the Outsider Artist archetype in all its peculiarity. Operating out of his late mother’s house, Landis duped dozens of American museums by passing off his art forgeries as the real thing. After the co-directors of the shortlisted Art and Craft, Sam Cullman and Jennifer Grausman, read about his exploits in the New York Times, they visited Landis in the small Mississippi town he calls home. Cullman recalls “When we met Mark in person the story opened itself up to a lot of other inquiries, the least of which was his state of mind. Mark’s mental illness came as a real surprise to us.”