How The #Hellastorm Slowed San Francisco, As Told By Its Wearables

When a huge thunderstorm hit the San Francisco Bay Area on December 11, the whole region was disrupted. There were blackouts in San Francisco’s financial district. Tech companies in Silicon Valley worked at half-speed as their employees telecommuted. The record storm left 100,000 without power and flooded major highways. Quantified-self-loving Californians also, it seems, used the day to relax and unwind.

Users in the San Francisco Bay Area lost about 20% of their step average the week of the megastorm.

Data provided to Fast Company by both Fitbit and Jawbone shows a nearly 20%-30% drop in activity due to the storm. The huge databases aggregated from the tens of thousands of personal fitness tracker wearers around San Francisco and environs, when viewed as a whole, provide statistical evidence of what happens to our physical activity during a powerful storm. In this case, the Bay Area’s #hellastorm provided powerful evidence.

Fitbit



Shelten Yuen, Fitbit’s head of research, says users in the San Francisco Bay Area lost approximately 20.7% of their step average the week of the megastorm. That information comes from what the company calls “one of the largest databases of biometric information in the world.”

Yuen added that “While we know working from home or sitting all day may have been frustrating for users, people shouldn’t stress when they miss one day of activity due to bad weather. Ultimately the success of our products comes from empowering users to accurately see their overall health and fitness trends over time.”

A similarly large decrease showed up among users of Jawbone UP trackers. Information provided by vice president of data science Monica Rogati (one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People) was even more granular than Fitbit’s and indicates just how a big storm can impact physical activity.