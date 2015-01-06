7 New Skills Needed For Business Success In 2015

Getting ahead in today’s fast-paced business world requires a completely different mindset than in the past: One in which working professionals and businesses must be vastly more flexible, agile, and creative when it comes to problem solving.

Thankfully for tomorrow’s leaders this doesn’t take require a radical change in approach to do more with less or continue to forge ahead despite increasing uncertainty–just a few slight shifts in strategic thinking.

Following are seven simple ways anyone can more successfully adapt to any changes or challenges they’ll face in highly-disruptive environments going forward:

Time, effort, and energy are finite resources, meaning that every decision comes with two costs: Opportunity, as well as financial. When considering which business or career ventures to purse, be sure to factor both in and make a habit of consistently doing so when making decisions.

Because there are only so many hours in a day and choices we can pursue, every decision comes with a trade-off. Before deciding which business or career ventures to move forward with, consider whether the trade-off makes sense.

Common wisdom says, “Busy is good.” But in truth, it’s only good if you’re spending this time steadily working towards your goals–otherwise, it may be going to waste, or being spent helping others achieve their objectives instead.

When deciding where to focus, concentrate on accomplishing tasks that directly move you further towards achieving your goals and put lower priority on those that don’t. Time management is an essential skill for modern professionals.