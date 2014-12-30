FBI Explores Hired Gun Theory While Continuing To Blame North Korea For Sony Hack

Since pronouncing North Korea responsible for hacking Sony, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has continued to meet with private security firms conducting parallel investigations, while declining to comment on the crescendo of skepticism over the totalitarian state’s culpability.

Evidence suggesting that a revenge-seeking Sony insider masterminded the attack has left investigators unmoved, according to Politico. But the idea that North Korea contracted with hackers from outside the country is starting to gain traction within the bureau, according to Reuters.

The hired gun theory would account for many of the apparent logical holes that security experts have identified based on the terse statement the FBI published 11 days ago. A linguistic analysis by security firm Taia Global, for example, suggests that the hackers are of Russian origin.

Meanwhile The Interview, Sony Pictures’ controversial film depicting the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has raked in nearly $20 million since it became available online and in theaters.

