The Missing Story Behind Women’s First-Time Accomplishments

When it comes to women’s first-time accomplishments, 2014 was a pretty good year. Janet Yellen was the first woman to be appointed to lead the Federal Reserve. Megan Smith the country’s first female chief technology officer and Megan Brennan the first woman to become the United States Postmaster General. And who can forget Philadelphia’s own Mo’ne Davis, who was the first young woman to earn a win and pitch a shut-out in Little League World Series history?

And while these are all noteworthy accomplishments worthy of accolades, do we still need to call out the fact that they’re women? Perhaps it’s time to move beyond the “first woman” qualifier and just recognize the accomplishments for what they are.

No, not yet, says Nanette Braun, chief of communications and advocacy at UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, which was formed in July 2010 by the UN General Assembly to promote gender equality.

Braun believes that as long as women face barriers, it’s important to celebrate first-time achievements to show other women that such accomplishments are possible. By highlighting role models who break through arbitrary gender-based barriers, creating new opportunities for women, we show a new course for women, she says. Such stories inspire others to follow suit so that the achievements of these pioneers become the “new normal” for women.

“At current rates of change, it will be nearly 60 more years for women to reach parity in parliaments. Over 80 years for women and men to have the same economic opportunities. This pace is too slow! Of course we do not want to wait that long,” she says.

When Dr. Nancy Andrews was appointed as the first woman dean of a top 10 U.S research-based medical school in 2007, she had no idea that was the case until the university’s PR team pointed it out to her. She was surprised by the attention that was paid to the fact she was a woman, when she wanted to focus on the job at hand. She says she’s “on the fence” about whether it’s time to stop calling out gender.

“I think the downside is that it’s labeling the person and maybe distracting from whatever the role is and the importance of the role and the qualifications of the person for the role to point it out. But on the other hand there are still a lot of firsts yet to be accomplished and I think that there’s an advantage to reminding people that we’re far from there and that these firsts are still happening,” Andrews says.