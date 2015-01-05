4 Tech Trends That Will Define 2015, Selected By Frog

Update: Frog Design has just unveiled their complete list of Tech Trends for 2015 . Make sure to check it out for 11 other trends Frog thinks will hit big this year!

Around this time every year, global innovation and design firm Frog predicts what the biggest trends in tech will be in the coming year. In 2014, Frog predicted that drones, augmented reality, and self-driving cars would all be big trends (and they were mostly right). For 2015, Frog sees 3-D printers and hydroponic gardens in every kitchen, and smart T-shirts and wearable fitness AIs as some of the major tech trends of the year. Here’s how four of Frog’s designers see 2015 in tech playing out.

The way we eat is about to get more Jetsons-like.

If 2014 was the year that wearables hit the mainstream, 2015 will be the year that clothing itself gets smart.

“People don’t really want another device in their lives to deal with,” says Adam Pruden, senior interaction designer at Frog. “The next step is technology built into textiles, which can help measure your health, your behavior, and your environment in a more passive way.”

As an example of the sort of tech he thinks will make it big this year, Pruden points to Cityzen Sciences, a French company coming to market in 2015 with the D-Shirt, a T-shirt that can monitor your heart and alert you before you have a heart attack. The shirt itself recharges itself when you wash it. “The hottest wearable device in 2015 might well be the shirt on your back,” Pruden says.

3-D printing has long been used to make delicious snacks and morsels, but 2015 is when most of us will first get to taste 3-D printed food for ourselves, says Frog’s senior interaction designer Eric Boam. And that’s just to start.