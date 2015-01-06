Google Cardboard Is The Right Virtual-Reality Gadget For Right Now. But What’s Next?

The smartphone virtual reality viewer, made from folded-up cardboard with a pair of attached lenses–you supply an Android phone to provide computing power and a display–has shipped more than 500,000 units as of early December. (You can build your own Cardboard, or buy a ready-made version from not-quite-official sources for under $30.) Google has now added a Play Store showcase for the best Cardboard apps, and released a software development kit to spur even more VR app creation.

For a project that took mere weeks to throw together, Cardboard has done surprisingly well. But its success also puts it in an awkward position, somewhere between the oddball project that Cardboard appeared to be back in June and the serious business that prompted Facebook’s $2 billion acquisition of Oculus VR in February. As virtual reality matures, is Cardboard prepared to mature with it?

Photo: courtesy of Google

The best and worst thing about virtual reality today is that it’s never quite as magical as when you first try it. When I strapped the original Oculus developer kit to my head at a friend’s house earlier this year, I was instantly blown away by the roller coasters and starscapes that appeared before my eyes. That feeling was still lingering in March, when Oculus started taking pre-orders for its second-generation kit. I plunked down $350 for one on the first day of availability.

While Oculus is technically superior, using it is an ordeal.

But since then, I’ve realized that Cardboard, despite its lack of sophistication, produces similar highs in a format that’s lighter, cheaper, and wire-free. After I took Cardboard home from Google’s I/O developer conference in June, it earned a place on our coffee table and became a conversation starter, which inevitably led to demonstrations. The demos–including a version of Google Earth that you can fly through by pointing your head around–are simple enough for anyone to use without needing any extra peripherals, and everyone comes away impressed.