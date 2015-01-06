The Science Behind Why Constantly Checking Your Email Is Making You Crazy

Productivity experts have long recommended limiting the number of times you check email, and researchers from the University of British Columbia recently provided a scientific reason as to why.

In a two-week experiment, they asked one group of adults to check their inbox three times a day for a week and another group to check as often as they could. The next week, the instructions for groups were reversed. During the study, participants answered questions about stress levels, and the results weren’t that surprising: Those who checked their email less often felt less stressed.

So why do email and stress go hand in hand? “Email increases multitasking, thus fragmenting our attention and contributing to our feeling that there is so much to do and not enough time to do it,” says Kostadin Kushlev, the study’s lead author. “A large amount of research shows that multitasking actually impairs performance and productivity by slowing people down and depleting their cognitive resources.”

Email also causes stress because it’s a never-ending to-do list, says Kushlev. “So when you are in the middle of a task that needs to be done as soon as possible and you check your email to find out that 10 more people are awaiting your reply as soon as possible, you might feel overwhelmed,” he says.

But we keep checking it, and the reason might surprise you. “Multitasking often feels exciting, and we may feel like we are getting a lot done,” says Kushlev. “It is easy to see how switching between email, writing something, and researching stuff on Google, while also occasionally talking to a colleague might give us the feeling that there is a lot we are doing. But this subjective feeling is an illusion.”

Unfortunately, the multitasking habit is a difficult one to break because focus requires effort and self-control while switching from task to task does not, says Kushlev.

“We are used to being constantly stimulated by something,” he says. “Email could provide a somewhat more guilt-free way to get our fix of stimulation by allowing us to engage in another work-related task.”