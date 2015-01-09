The Case For Not Knowing What You’re Doing

What kind of mind do you want? What kind of mind do you want your team to have?

If you want to be thought an expert–you may favor having a full mind. After all, it’s rather impressive to know many things, to be a fount of knowledge. But expertise implies a sort of rigidity; if your mind is full, it cannot accept more information or possibilities.

This is why we need to maintain what Buddhists refer to as beginner’s mind–a certain playful absence of assumptions.

Shunyru Suzuki writes in Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind,

“In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert’s there are few.”

Since we are the product of repeatedly experimenting with possibilities, we’re behooved to approach our life in such a way as to give the maximum surface area to possibility.

Beginner’s mind, then, is a practice of approaching our experiences empty of assumptions. Essentially, beginner’s mind is an empty vessel, waiting to be filled up by the raw data of living life. In this way, we become more vulnerable to insight. Since we don’t claim to have come to the final answer, we can more readily welcome new ones.

There’s a word for not knowing: ignorant.