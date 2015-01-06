The Skills You Need To Make Failure Productive

Since 2008, Engineers Without Borders Canada (EWB) has published an annual “ failure report ” alongside its standard annual report. The failure report is full of examples of the risks employees took, and the trends and lessons they learned along the way.

In 2011, Ashley Good became “head of failure” for EWB, a Toronto-based organization focused on finding solutions to extreme poverty. She became responsible for putting out the best failure examples.

The next year, she started Fail Forward, a consulting firm that helps organizations adopt a culture of “intelligent failure.” The concept comes from an idea in order to find solutions to the most complex problems, people need to have a different relationship with failure.

“We live in this incredibly complex and ever-changing world that most of what we do have elements of failure within it,” Good tells Fast Company. It’s “not because we’re incompetent, but because the problems are constantly changing.”

Good explains that intelligent failure is not about celebrating or embracing failure, but about getting beyond the negative experience to maximize the lessons from it.

What stops our brains from effectively breaking down these lessons in hindsight? According to Good, it’s because most of us aren’t taught to fail productively. So when it does happen, we rely on our instincts to take over, which is often hardwired to react defensively. We put our guard up. We feel shameful. Our bodies physically slump and down and collapse. We panic.

“I’ve been working with a neuroscientist on understanding this and she’s been studying our brain on failure and talks about how in times of failure, [our brains] trigger a stress response so we get the sweaty palms, the stomach clenching, the shoulders pulling down, which is uncomfortable,” Good explains. “That sends a signal to our brain to get rid of that discomfort. All of this undermines our learning and our ability to look objectively at what happened.”