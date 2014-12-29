A Top 10 List Of The 2014 Lists We Liked

Maybe you work as an engineer in the tech sector, in which case this list might not surprise you. If you don’t, there’s a good chance it shocks you. There’s also a good chance this list makes you consider whether being an engineer is actually your true calling.

The list includes 97 tech firms—including Palantir, Quora, Dropbox, LinkedIn, Facebook, Uber, and Google—alongside a few non-tech names that are in the market for coding interns, like Goldman Sachs and Boeing. The data we have includes the base monthly salary for engineering interns, the monetary value of their monthly benefits, and what kind of internship it was.

Here, the list will be a list of the other lists, generally focused on media, science, and technology.

The web itself was once famously described in a giant list (see right).

In the interactive portion of the chart, the results are broken down with clear indicators of base pay plus benefits for a comprehensive package offering. The graph also includes the company name and specific location of the internship.

Among the wild, big picture types of technologies that have further emerged in 2014—from nanostructured carbon composites to brain-computer interfaces—is one that we could be staring into very soon: screenless displays. Whether it’s a headset like Oculus Rift or something else that’s a radical change from what we’re used to, it also appears to be a lot closer to fruition than many people realize.

Screenless display may also be achieved by projecting images directly onto a person’s retina, not only avoiding the need for weighty hardware, but also promising to safeguard privacy by allowing people to interact with computers without others sharing the same view. By January 2014, one startup company had already raised a substantial sum via Kickstarter with the aim of commercializing a personal gaming and cinema device using retinal display. In the longer term, technology may allow synaptic interfaces that bypass the eye altogether, transmitting “visual” information directly to the brain.

One of the more mind-blowing technologies on this list from MIT is the neuromorphic computer chip.

These “neuromorphic” chips—so named because they are modeled on biological brains—will be designed to process sensory data such as images and sound and to respond to changes in that data in ways not specifically programmed. They promise to accelerate decades of fitful progress in artificial intelligence and lead to machines that are able to understand and interact with the world in humanlike ways. Medical sensors and devices could track individuals’ vital signs and response to treatments over time, learning to adjust dosages or even catch problems early. Your smartphone could learn to anticipate what you want next, such as background on someone you’re about to meet or an alert that it’s time to leave for your next meeting. Those self-driving cars Google is experimenting with might not need your help at all, and more adept Roombas wouldn’t get stuck under your couch. “We’re blurring the boundary between silicon and biological systems,” says Qualcomm’s chief technology officer, Matthew Grob.

As to whether AI is something to fear, my colleague Michael Grothaus assembled a list of responses to that question from a roboticist and a chatbot, among others.

The intrigue with drones is obvious and now they’re no more expensive than any other gadget. But what’s the right one to get started with–you know, for fun? Gizmodo tested a boat-load of entry-level drones with that specific question in mind.

It lost its tiny propellers whenever it crashed into objects, and my puppy nearly swallowed one. The second put scratches on my walls, and another one in my palm. So I set out to find the perfect beginner drone: easy to learn, durable, cheap, and safe to fly indoors.





Among the best, the most affordable is the $65 Air Hogs Helix X4 Stunt. Gizmodo also lists its picks for quietest drone and best mini drone.