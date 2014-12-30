On Not Going To CES, After 23 Years Of Attending Vegas Tech Shows

In October 1991, I attended the COMDEX show in Las Vegas. It was my first time at a mammoth tech conference in Vegas. It was also my first trip to Vegas, period, which made for twice the sensory overload.

I then went to every COMDEX in Las Vegas until the show died after the 2003 edition. Somewhere around the turn of the last century, I began attending CES, a show which was very much like COMDEX except even bigger, and focused on consumer electronics rather than PCs. I also went to at least a couple of Vegas installments of CTIA Wireless, a show which was not quite as ginormous as COMDEX or CES, but was still a sprawling, circus-like extravaganza. And there may be a Vegas conference or two in there which I’ve forgotten.

At an average of 3.5 days per show per year, I figure I’ve spent around three months of my life trudging the aisles of the Las Vegas Convention Center. In that time, I’ve attended hundreds of meetings, examined thousands of new products, consumed untold quantities of shrimp, and memorized the most efficient routes around the show. (Tip: Door 8, at the very back of the LVCC, is where you go to catch a limo.) I even met the woman who eventually became my wife at a COMDEX news conference.

Next week, however, when the tech industry takes over Vegas once again for CES, I won’t be there. I’m pretty sure that I’ll still hear slot machines jingling in my ears, but otherwise, it’ll be a more or less normal work week for me, and I’ll get to sleep in my own bed. (It’ll be lonely, though: My wife is going to CES.)

Why am I ending a tradition I’ve engaged in since the George H.W. Bush administration? Well, part of it has to do with having joined Fast Company, which I did in July. Compared to my previous gigs, I’m simply pursuing fewer stories which have a consumer-electronics angle. Then there’s the fact that my boss cheerfully declared “CES is dead to me,” and that he didn’t expect there to be much value in making the trek. After mulling it over, I chose to take a year off from the CES craziness.

CES in 1980, looking surprisingly similar to the current show–except for the CRTs, turntables, and leisure suits

I should stress that CES isn’t dead to me. Before the 2014 show, I wrote a piece called “In Praise–Yes, Praise!–of CES.” In it, I said lots of nice things about the show. I don’t take any of them back, and am not arguing that the tens of thousands of journalists who will be going to Vegas are wasting their time.

Even if the major announcements at the show turn out to be a snooze, I know I’ll miss the thing I call Shadow CES: the show behind the show. Shadow CES consists of meetings conducted behind closed doors, conversations held over dinner, and chance encounters with interesting people–the stuff which is theoretically supplemental to the main event, but is in fact more reliably valuable.