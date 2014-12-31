An Inside Look At Chandon’s Strategy For Conquering The Millennial Bubbles Market

If we don’t win with the millennial consumers, we can’t possibly have a healthy brand over the next 25 years.

Unfortunately for Cristal’s stuffy owners, there was no turning back: Champagne had found its way into American pop culture. And some brands, like Domaine Chandon, wanted to capitalize on their product’s newfound relevance and make inroads with a new generation of consumers. “At Chandon, we’re a bit obsessed with millennials,” confesses Cristian Yanez, VP of Estate and Wines at Moet Hennessy USA, Chandon’s parent company. “They’re all we talk about. If we don’t win with the millennial consumers, we can’t possibly have a healthy brand over the next 25 years.” Over the last decade, Chandon has carefully studied the under-35 set, tweaking the flavor of the wine to appeal to millennial taste buds and tailoring marketing strategies to pique millennial interests.





Chandon is not technically champagne, since it is not produced in the Champagne region in France but in Napa Valley, California. (French authorities will hunt down and sue anyone who dares to use the word “champagne” to describe a sparkling wine made elsewhere.) Nonetheless, Chandon has a prestigious lineage. Forty-one years ago, the owners of the venerable French champagne brand Moët & Chandon decided to set up an outpost in the United States, and called it Domaine Chandon. Claude Moët, who founded the company in 1743, was famous for being a pre-modern marketing genius. He managed to convinced the king’s mistress, Madame de Pompadour, that champagne was the only wine that had the power to make women more–rather than less–beautiful. His champagne house proceeded to supply the French royal courts for centuries.

Today, however, Chandon is keen to distance itself from its parent company. “At this point, our connection with our French heritage is not something we play up in front of the consumer,” Yanez says. “We were born and raised in Napa. We’re proud to be a young American brand.” This effort to stay local and approachable seems to be working. While Chandon’s sparkling wines don’t earn the highest scores among wine critics, consumers are snapping the bottles up. It is among the largest sparkling wine producers in the United States, making over 650,000 cases a year, putting it leaps and bounds ahead of its biggest competitor, Mumm Napa, which produces 200,000 cases a year of sparkling wines of similar quality.

By distinguishing itself from its aristocratic French roots, Chandon has been able to reimagine how sparkling wine can be consumed–and by whom. Champagne has always been expensive, so for those of us who aren’t lucky enough to be rap stars or royalty it is generally reserved for rare and important occasions. Wine historian Emily Kate tells me that from it’s earliest beginnings, champagne was advertised as something to be purchased for holidays, weddings, or political victories. “Since regular people could not afford it for everyday meals, there was an attempt to connect it with special days,” she explains. “It was a way for regular people to feel like they were part of the nobility, if only for a brief moment.”





Sparkling wine, on the other hand, can be produced and sold inexpensively. Chandon’s makers see this an opportunity to appeal to a broader swath of the population, particularly to younger consumers who have smaller budgets. Chandon sells their bubbles at a lower cost than most champagne houses, pricing bottles between $17 and $25. Ryan Jenkins, a millennial expert, explains that approach works because millennials are not drawn to products that are expensive for their own sake, but seek out brands that can offer them unique experiences. “There’s a fine line between being exclusive and being selective,” he says. “Millennials want to feel like they are having an original, buzzworthy experience that isn’t necessarily tied to cost. They’ll buy a bottle of wine because they feel like the brand is telling a story they want to be part of.” Given that the wine industry is built on prestige, achieving this delicate balance can be difficult, but Chandon appears to be taking a respectable stab at it.

Chandon has crafted an elaborate game plan for capturing millennials–and pricing is just the start. To get the attention of their target audience, Chandon has given the classic champagne bottle a trendy makeover. Most champagne and sparkling wine companies design bottles that look much like they did two centuries ago, with simple labels emphasizing the manufacturer’s reputation and the quality of the juice inside. Chandon has opted for a more exciting look, wrapping bottles in colorful designs that stand out on the shelf. This year, for instance, Chandon put out three limited-edition bottles that are scrawled with the phrases “The Party Starts Here,” “Bring on the Fun,” and “I am the After Party.” (There were plans to include a fourth phrase, but the company’s lawyers thought it encouraged a little too much holiday boozing.) Yanez tells me that these designs cater to millennials in two ways: They offer an irreverent alternative to their parents’ boring champagne bottles, and they appeal to their desire for a unique experience by allowing them to pick a bottle that reflects their personality.