Can An App Cure Your Fear Of Flying?

Before the most recent flight I took from JFK to my hometown, a 90-minute hop across the state of New York, I asked the flight attendant for a drink. “Do you need a double?” he asked, after seeing my likely nervous-looking face. A few minutes later he brought me a plastic cup filled with Johnny Walker wrapped in a napkin, free of charge.

I have an irrational fear of flying that I usually manage with self-medication, an expensive and not always convenient remedy–gulping down shots at 8 a.m. isn’t exactly ideal. So when I heard of a new (free) app that promises “to relax anxious passengers” from Japan’s All Nippon Airways, it sounded like a healthier and more appealing way to handle my flying anxiety. But can an app really cure a deep, nonsensical phobia?





Taking advantage of the recently relaxed FAA regulations on in-flight cell phone use, various airlines and third parties have developed apps catering to the nervous flyer. About a quarter of Americans have some sort of nervousness related to flying, although only 6.5% of the population has “aviophobia,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The apps aim to alleviate any flying-related stress millions of people experience each year.

ANA developed its app based on more than 1,000 passenger surveys, which determined that most people who don’t like flying experience the most discomfort during takeoff. The surveys also revealed that those people mitigate anxiety with music and distracting games.

With those data points in mind, ANA designed a relatively engaging game with some relaxing ambient noises, hoping to distract players from persistent thoughts of death by plane crash. Players tilt the phone to get a sphere to land on a spot and score points before the clock runs out. “We knew we wanted people to be able to lose themselves in the game,” one of the app’s developers told Fast Company. “We opted for simple mechanics, and tried to make it something people would want to play over and over again.” The music, the developers say, is “soothing without being soporific—finding the right balance between focus and relaxation.”

What distinguishes ANA Flight from a run-of-the-mill mobile game is that it can sense when takeoff commences, by reading and analyzing sound. When it senses the right frequencies, the app pauses the game and shows a takeoff animation.

On a recent flight across the country from JFK to San Francisco, I decided to test out the app. Before takeoff, I started playing the game, tilting my phone back and forth, certainly weirding out my row-mates. Trying to beat my personal best kept me preoccupied. Then the plane started moving and the game stopped to show me the takeoff animation, which doesn’t make much sense: That is the optimal window for something to distract me from my fear of the plane’s imminent crash landing. After a few seconds, the game resumes. But as soon as we were moving, all the tilting, along with the incline of the jet, gave me motion sickness–not a usual affliction on planes, or really any other moving vehicles.