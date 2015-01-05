Why It’s So Difficult For Minority Women To Find Mentors

At 26, Natalie Madeira Cofield was living in Washington, D.C. and running her own consulting firm, which included high-profile clients such as Citibank, the University of Rochester, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, and the United Negro College Fund.

While Cofield was already well on her way down a successful professional path, she knew she wanted mentors to help her navigate the way. She quickly found that while the men were more than willing, the women–especially black women–weren’t even responding to her emails. Despite this setback, Cofield knew she needed women mentors, especially after hearing time and time again “Why are you single?” and “Where is your boyfriend” from men who were supposedly interested in mentoring her.

Natalie Cofield Photo: via nataliecofield.com

Cofield, now 33, decided the only way to fix her problem was to launch an organization, and that was the beginning of Walker’s Legacy, a global business women platform. Formed in 2009, the organization was named after Madam C. J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire in American history despite being orphaned at seven, married by 14, and widowed with a child at 20.

“I realized that if we could build a platform that gave these [women at the top] an opportunity to showcase themselves because, you know, the reality is, many of them feel invisible even in the work world,” says Cofield, who is also the CEO of Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce. “Building a platform that also celebrates them is something that we realized is beneficial to [the mentor and the mentee].”

Today, Walker’s Legacy is made up of 200 women members and expands across five cities, and Cofield is grateful to have both prominent men and women she calls mentors. However, she knows what a struggle it can be for minority women to find people willing to take on mentees. Below are some things worth thinking about when it comes to mentoring for minority women:

Most people will tell you that you should have various mentors to fill different roles in your professional and personal life. But if you are a minority woman, you need at least one minority woman mentoring you.

“If a CEO takes an interest in you and he happens to be an Asian man, then that’s great, but as an African-American woman, you want to make sure that if the executive vice-president of the company is an African-American woman that you get to know her,” says A’Lelia Bundles, journalist, author, and great-great-granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker herself.