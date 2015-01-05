17 Small (And Totally Doable) Tweaks That Will Change Your Year

When we think about New Year’s resolutions, we often think about huge life changes: losing 50 lbs, being happier.

There’s nothing wrong with these goals, except that they’re so big they’re intimidating. A better approach? Look at tiny tweaks that take a few minutes, but have big payoffs. Choose and stick with anything on this list, and 2015 could end with a much happier, healthier you.

According to Cornell professor Brian Wansink’s research, people who have fruit bowls on their kitchen counters weigh eight pounds less than those who don’t. It’s an easy way to turn mindless grazing into increased produce consumption. Try putting a fruit bowl on your desk, too, and an apple might just become your go-to afternoon snack.

Various studies find that breakfast eaters weigh less than those who don’t, and that the vast majority of people who have successfully lost weight eat breakfast. Don’t overthink this meal. Hard boil five eggs on Sunday and voila! That’s a week. Grab some string cheese and eat that. Keep yogurt in an office fridge. Buy a piece of fruit wherever you buy your coffee in the morning. That alone may ward off cravings for mid-morning donuts.

Gyms are great, if you go. Most people don’t (or else they join January 1st and quit by February). But anyone can squeeze in extra movement here and there. If, on each workday, you take 200 steps during a phone call, another 100 steps while waiting for food to heat up in the microwave, and 100 steps while brushing your teeth in the morning, you’ll walk an extra mile each week. That’s 50 more miles per year than you would have been walking.

Mornings are a great time for getting things done. But if you show up at work unsure what you want to do, you’ll waste many of these valuable morning minutes deciding. Instead, assign yourself tomorrow’s tasks before you leave work at night. Give each task a time. Yes, you’ll probably have to change this schedule more days than you don’t. But having a plan helps you make sure that important things get their due.

Anticipation accounts for a major chunk of human happiness. So take a minute or two on Wednesday night to think about what you’d like to do over the weekend. If you’d like to go to a concert, you could take this minute to order tickets, or to send a text to a friend asking if she’s free. Do this weekly and you’ll not only have more weekend fun, Thursdays and Fridays will feel better as you think about the weekend plans you’ve already made.