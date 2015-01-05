Your Guide To Finally Living A More Organized Life In 2015

“People decide they are going to overhaul their lives in January and they are going to do it all at one time,” says Regina Leeds, who has written nine books on organization, including One Year to An Organized Life. “That is setting yourself up for failure.”

Instead, use the New Year as an opportunity to plan out and put in place a few key steps that will help you get organized over the course of the year, rather than getting there all at once. “The first thing to realize is that the whole of anything is overwhelming,” says Leeds. “You have to break any goal or new thing you want to learn into smaller increments.”

If you want to be more organized about your home and work life, you’ll need to take care of your most fundamental tools first–your mind and body. “Acknowledge that your body is a machine and it runs on fuel,” says Leeds. “You have to give it water and good food over the course of the day if you want to think clearly.”

This may seem incredibly obvious, but it’s easy to forget to stay well rested, fed, hydrated, and active. And a lack of any one of these takes its toll. Just think back to your last bad night of sleep or junk-food binge and how sluggish and unfocused it made you feel. Make small changes on this front and you will begin to see effects. Incorporating more fresh veggies into your diet, adding 10 minutes of walking to your day, taking the stairs instead of the elevator–all of these are a few small changes that can have an impact.

Don’t expect to make good decisions about organizing your life when your mind and body are in disarray. “If you are sleep deprived, hungry, and dehydrated and you say you are going to organize for the next five hours, you might as well go to the movies and have some popcorn because you are not going to be able to make good decisions,” says Leeds.

Add simplicity to your life. If you can set up an automatic payment on your credit card or other bills, take the time to do that at the start of the year. Not having to worry about paying your bills on time or missing payments eliminates unnecessary stress in your life. Automate what you can and focus your energy on the things requiring attention.