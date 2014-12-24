You’ll Be Able To Watch “The Interview” From Home On Christmas

This Christmas , some of you might head over to the local movie theater to watch The Interview, a film about the fictional assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. Others, however, may just watch it on YouTube. ( Updated , see bottom.)

That’s because Sony is in the midst of hammering out an unprecedented deal that will reportedly make a terrible movie with disturbing racist overtones available online, for people to watch from the comfort of their couches. Re/code reports that Sony plans on releasing the movie on the 25th on its own web properties as a digital rental, although it’s unclear if it’s a brand-new website or an existing one, like Crackle.

Sony is also gunning to release The Interview as a rental via Google Play and YouTube—a report that CNN Money corroborated.

If it ends up happening, this would be the first time a film from a major studio is released in theaters and on VOD simultaneously. It’s unclear how much Sony would charge to stream the movie on demand, the same amount as a theater ticket?

Earlier this week, after deciding not to show the movie for fear of attack from anonymous hackers writing cryptic threats in Pastebin, Sony flip-flopped and decided to screen the film in select theaters across the country.

CNN has a full list of theaters where you can watch The Interview here.

Update: CNN’s Brian Stelter reports the deal has been finalized, and you’ll be able to watch it today: