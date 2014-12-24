You’ll Be Able To Watch “The Interview” From Home On Christmas

This Christmas, some of you might head over to the local movie theater to watch The Interview, a film about the fictional assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. Others, however, may just watch it on YouTube. (Updated, see bottom.)
That’s because Sony is in the midst of hammering out an unprecedented deal that will reportedly make a terrible movie with disturbing racist overtones available online, for people to watch from the comfort of their couches. Re/code reports that Sony plans on releasing the movie on the 25th on its own web properties as a digital rental, although it’s unclear if it’s a brand-new website or an existing one, like Crackle.
Sony is also gunning to release The Interview as a rental via Google Play and YouTube—a report that CNN Money corroborated.
If it ends up happening, this would be the first time a film from a major studio is released in theaters and on VOD simultaneously. It’s unclear how much Sony would charge to stream the movie on demand, the same amount as a theater ticket?
Earlier this week, after deciding not to show the movie for fear of attack from anonymous hackers writing cryptic threats in Pastebin, Sony flip-flopped and decided to screen the film in select theaters across the country.
CNN has a full list of theaters where you can watch The Interview here.
Update: CNN’s Brian Stelter reports the deal has been finalized, and you’ll be able to watch it today: