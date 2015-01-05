What Employers Need To Do For Working Parents

Parenting is always tough. It’s stressful even with an active partner who shares equally in parenting and household responsibilities and with all the support–and artisanal pizza–that a middle-class life in Brooklyn affords. I have something millions of Americans don’t: a job that allows me to juggle work and family year-round.

Now that I have kids, I find it remarkable that my dad raised my sisters and me as a single parent. This was almost unheard of in the late 1970s and ’80s, but his workplace–a local PBS affiliate–was supportive. His job paid well enough to afford good child care. His schedule was predictable enough that he could take us to school in the mornings and be home most nights for dinner. And his female colleagues offered nothing but encouragement when he asked them for tips on things like how to braid his daughters’ hair.

My dad was the first to point out that it was probably easier for him, as a man, to earn enough to support our family as a sole breadwinner than it would have been for a woman. That was 40 years ago. But even now, as more men take on increased caregiving roles and more women are breadwinners, our workplace policies still haven’t caught up.

This isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s completely out of step with our family and work lives today, and forces us to make impossible choices.

In July, Debra Harrell was arrested for leaving her daughter in a playground across the street while she worked a shift at a South Carolina McDonald’s; she couldn’t afford child care on her pay and had no other options. In August, Shanesha Taylor had to leave her two young children in a car with the windows cracked while she was at a job interview. And in October, Stacy Ehrisman-Mickle, an attorney in Atlanta, was forced to bring her four-week-old infant to court when her truck-driver husband was out of town and the judge refused to postpone a hearing.