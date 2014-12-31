The 10 Most Popular Leadership Stories Of 2014

In 2014, we tried to keep our work and lives in balance, find stillness in the chaos, and keep our personal brands shiny and optimally effective. We worked the social media scene, rearranged our office spaces, and discussed the merits of caffeine and mentorship–and combinations of the two.

We’ve covered a lot this year, but the stories our readers loved most played with your imagination: A career that’s found in your wildest dreams, big-picture statements of personal purpose and seemingly harmless words that have societal and psychological implications. Our top stories hoped for chances at a better life with more fulfilling work, and maybe even gave you the nudge to get there.

Which of this year’s stories was your own favorite?

How would you like to babysit pandas for a living, or be a water slide tester? Get your resume ready for these real jobs that’ll make you jealous.

If you’ve ever felt at the end of a workday that we just weren’t meant to sit at a desk for eight hours a day, research backs you up. Set a timer on your desk on Monday, and let the countdown begin to more breaks and less struggle to focus.

So, what? You’re probably using this word to soften openings or make transitions, but it’s only weakening your message and insulting the audience. Read on if you need more convincing to cut it out of your vocabulary.

From Richard Branson to Oprah Winfrey, these successful people have personal statements that guide their overall goals. Ethical principles, higher callings, and just having fun–these missions might inspire your own.