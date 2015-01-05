How To Lead A Purposeful Company Toward Social Change

While a cause can often find its voice through social media or grassroots movements, Purpose cofounder and CEO Jeremy Heimans believes using resources towards advocacy and movement building is the key.

“It’s often much more effective and much cheaper to solve that problem by changing policy or by changing behavior rather than by kind of having to fund a direct solution to the problem.”

Watch their story to see how they tackle some of the key issues of our time and help create successful movements around them.