Today in Tabs: Christmas Steve

Here it is, Christmas Eve eve , what men’s rights activists know as “ Christmas Adam ” and atheists call “Christmas Steve.” I used to consider myself an atheist, but apparently now there is an atheist Ten Commandments , only instead of Charlton Heston we get Adam Savage . So I’m joining the Detroit Satanists (the religious freethinkers group, not the Major League Soccer team of the same name). Satanic Temple spokesperson Jex Blackmore communed with the infernal spirits and returned with the news that my new Satanic name is Snax Pentagenét , so please address me as such for all Satanic purposes from now on.

It’s the last Tabs of the year, so you know I’m not putting much work into this. This reporter burning 8.5 tons of drugs is basically me today:

So let’s check in with the Take Tree! That’ll use up a lot of space.

If you’re here looking for something good to actually read, (a) we need to talk about the proper holiday spirit, but (b) ok fine read this New York Times feature on the Stanford Class of 1994, by Jodi Kantor. It is that rarest of unicorns, the over-produced #longread that is worth actually reading. While you read it, you may be interested to learn, as I just did today, that the word “meritocracy” started as a joke. I mean an on-purpose joke.

But don’t read things! It’s Christmas Steve! Watch some Trash TV. Learn what was good in 2014 according to Laura Olin. Grab an Up Dog. Write some Draco Malfoy slashfic. Laugh at how much Columbia Journalism school costs. Play Goat Simulator. Or, if all else fails, visit Flavortown:

@rgay I heard him refer to a pizza as a “manhole cover in Flavortown,” which doesn’t speak highly of the infrastructure there. — Joseph Hughes (@nczeitgeist) December 23, 2014

Tweets! Tweets take up lots of space! I’m calling it now, this is the Tweet of the Year: