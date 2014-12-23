11-Year-Old Björk Reading The Nativity Story Will Grow Your Grinch-y Christmas Heart Three Sizes

Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a young swan princess reading the nativity story in her native Icelandic. In 1976, long before Debut or the criminally underrated Gling-Glo or the Sugarcubes, an 11-year-old Björk was tapped by decision-makers at the Reykjavík Children’s Music School to read the story of Christmas on live television.

The station, RUV, recently rebroadcasted the TV special and posted the whole thing for us to watch online at RUV’s website. As Stereogum points out, the album came out a few months before Björk’s real first album, which she recorded at 11.

It’s hard to pick a favorite part. Is it the skinny Santa in the beginning with vague Liam Neeson vibes? Is it the trio of kids playing the hell out of their recorders? Is it Baby Björk’s perfectly parabolic bangs? Life hack: Invent a time machine, set it for 1976, and move to Iceland. Happy Christmas!

Watch the whole thing—in Icelandic—here.

[h/t: Stereogum]