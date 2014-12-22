NYC Theater Is Going To Host A Live Reading of “The Interview” Script

We may or may not get to see the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy The Interview anytime soon, as the status of Sony’s Video On Demand , BitTorrent , or other alternative release plans are still unknown. But this weekend, New Yorkers may get to hear it.

The Treehouse Theater, an independent theater in Manhattan, is planning a free, live reading of the script on Saturday at 7 p.m. The reading will feature comedians from the Upright Citizens Brigade, and according to The New York Times, will be based on a script that the theater believes was the shooting script for the film, but not the final transcript. A news release says the event is “an opportunity for people to come together in the name of free speech, in defiance of all who have threatened it.”

But while movie chains pulled out of showing the film based on threats from the Sony hackers to attack theaters, Treehouse has no such fears.

“We’re an off-off-Broadway theater,” Treehouse artistic director Rob Reese told Fast Company. “I don’t anticipate any protests or anything.”