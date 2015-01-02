5 Habits Changes You Can Actually Make In 2015

At Fast Company, we want to help readers boost their productivity, hone their creativity, and work smarter not harder, but we often wonder–is our advice actually effective?

In an effort to practice what we preach and figure out what works and what doesn’t, this year we put our how-tos to the test and took on a new habit challenge each week, and reported what behavior changes were doable and which only worked in theory.

If you’re in the market for some serious personal growth this coming year, it’s time to ditch the impersonal and unrealistic resolutions and get to work on changing your habits for the better.

Here are five of our best habit challenges this year to get you started:





Before you get to work on changing your life for the better, set yourself up for success by making your goals easier to achieve. Marketers have been using environmental triggers for years to trick us into associating an image or object with the need to buy their products. You can use the same trick to your advantage by making a mental association between something in your everyday life (like a water bottle you keep on your desk) and a goal you have (like eating healthier and drinking more water).





Plenty of people make a vague resolution to “exercise more,” only to give it up because it’s too overwhelming. But research has found that exercise triggers the release of chemicals in our brains that make us feel happier and less stressed out, and all it takes is a mere 20 minutes of activity a day to give us added productivity boost. As we found in our experiment, working out made us feel like we were hitting a “reset button” in our brains.