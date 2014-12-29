Should You Look For A New Job In 2015?

As 2014 comes to a close, you may be reflecting on the past year and wondering if your current job is where you want to be. If you really don’t like where you work, you are not alone. A Gallup poll found that more than half of workers either are enduring their current job, or actively hate it. In another poll, up to 82% of employees describe their bosses as “jerks” (depending on the workplace).

But quitting your job in today’s difficult economy is a scary decision to make. Finding another job with the same or better pay is challenging, to say the least. So, it is wise to stop and think about the realities of life before you say, “take this job and shove it” and walk out the door.

As a psychologist, career coach, and business consultant, I’ve seen the challenges of bad matches between employees, supervisors, and employers from multiple perspectives. In our book, Rising Above a Toxic Workplace, my co-authors and I interviewed dozens of people who had worked or were working in unhealthy work environments. Many who reported that they had chosen to leave a toxic workplace stated that they didn’t realize how bad their situation was–until after they left. As one person reported, “I can’t believe I didn’t see how bad it was sooner!”

One helpful approach is to assess the problems you see by asking a series of questions regarding the problem behaviors and negative characteristics displayed in the organization.

It is important to take some time to think through and write down answers to the previous questions. It is relatively easy to quickly go through them in your mind, but if you take the time to reflect and write down specifics, you will gain a far more accurate picture of the seriousness (or not) of the issues concerning you.

You have different options to choose from, but regardless of the choice you make, you must take some action on your own behalf. This is your life, and if you don’t take responsibility for it, no one will. Remember, choosing to do nothing is a choice–you are essentially saying, “I like my life at work now (in comparison to my options) and I want to continue there.”

Generally speaking, there are three alternatives to consider: