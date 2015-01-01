10 Ways To Be A Better Employee In 2015

Most of us start the New Year hoping to be better versions of ourselves.

Ready to move up in the company, or just shake up your current role? “If all you do is what is listed in your job description, it’s impossible to get ahead,” says career author Dan Schawbel. Keep an open mind about what you’re saying yes to–and what to turn down when it isn’t furthering your own vision–and see where the new attitude takes you.

9. Give (And Get) Feedback Gracefully From: “The Art And Science To Giving And Receiving Criticism At Work“ The end of the year is a time to reflect on your personal and professional progress–and to get dragged into performance reviews that might hold a few less-positive notes on your work. Embrace the failures as learning opportunities, and take the criticism as a chance to grow. But at the very least, don’t let feedback build up for a whole year, or wait for your boss to dole it out annually.

10. Stop Trying To Be Perfect From: “Save Yourself From Burnout By Putting Your Overachiever Tendencies On Hold“ The “I’m a perfectionist” excuse doesn’t cut it when your reputation for timely quality work is on the line. And you’re killing yourself with overachiever mind-set, paralyzing progress with your hang-ups. Put yourself and your mental well-being first in the coming year, and the rest will follow suit.