How To Budget Next Year’s 2,000 Working Hours

If you work full time, you’ll spend about 2,000 of those focused on your job. Sure, you may spend more than 40 hours at the office most weeks, but you likely take breaks. You take major holidays and sick days off too. Even if your total is higher, it’s not that much higher, and whatever you intend to accomplish professionally will have to be achieved, more or less, within that time.

So how do you intend to spend next year’s 2,000 hours?

I find this a fascinating question, and one we often don’t think about as we plan our years. Time passes whether we’re aware of how we’re spending it or not, so we often spend it mindlessly. That’s why, if you believe the stats, you could spend 560 hours (28%), on email. Each recurring meeting doesn’t seem like a big deal on its own, but they stack up. Twelve hours a week cost 600 hours per year. Spend an hour a day reading random stuff on the web and you’re down another 250. Before you know it, there’s little time for deep work of the sort that attracted you to your profession. The meaningful stuff gets relegated to the scraps of time after everything else is done.

No wonder people feel disengaged.

But there is a better way to approach work. It’s to think through how you’d like to budget your 2,000 hours with an eye on your professional goals.

The first step is to get clear on what those goals are. You can set them quarterly or annually if you’d like. But having a clear sense of purpose will help with allocating time in the same way that knowing you want to buy a house or send a kid to college keeps people focused when it comes to finances. Try writing next year’s performance review now, and see where that leads.